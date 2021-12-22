Credit to team for reacting positively in tough times: ATK Mohun Bagan's Ashutosh Mehta

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 22 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan defender Ashutosh Mehta was pleased for his team to pick up their first win in five matches as they defeated NorthEast United FC 3-2 in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Tuesday.

The right-back was proud of his teammates for showing the right reaction on the pitch after a difficult week that saw former head coach Antonio Habas leave the club and Juan Ferrando being appointed just a day before the match.

"I'm grateful for the three points. It was much-needed for the team's confidence. But the season is still new and we already have our heads in our next match against FC Goa," said Ashutosh Mehta in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.



"As for Khalid Jamil, I have the utmost respect for him. He is like a father to me in football. I have grown up learning with him and always have the utmost respect for him," he added.

Mehta further said that he is always looking forward to performing better and improving his game.

"I'm a person who's always willing to learn and improve. I still have to hit my full potential. I know I can do better but it's all about improving step by step and helping the team," said Ashutosh Mehta.

ATK Mohun Bagan will now be facing FC Goa on December 29 at the Fatroda Stadium in Goa. (ANI)

