Cricket Association of Bengal officials, affiliates contribute to combat COVID-19

Kolkata [India], Mar 29 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) observers, scorers and affiliated units have pledged to contribute to the West Bengal State Emergency Fund in a bid to fight against coronavirus.

"As many as 66 match observers contributed Rs 2,000/- each with one of them contributing Rs. 18,000 on behalf of ex observers totalling to an amount of Rs. 1,50,000/- towards West Bengal State Emergency Fund. The amount would be transferred initially by The Cricket Association of Bengal and deducted from the dues of these observers," CAB said in a statement.

"Similarly, 82 numbers of Scorers contributed their day's pay aggregating to an amount of Rs. 77,420/-. The Scorers have also made similar requests to CAB to pay initially and later deducting the amount when they get their payments," the statement added.

Aryan Club, an affiliated unit of CAB, would be donating a sum of Rs 2 lakhs while units like White Border Club and Vijay Sports Club would be donating Rs. 50,000/- each through CAB. Uttar Pally Milan Sangha, Suburban Club and Rangers Club would make contributions of Rs. 25,000/- each via CAB.

Dipak Singh, representative of Mohammedan Sporting Club at the CAB, donated Rs 2 lakhs to the relief fund whereas former Women's Test Player Mithu Mukherjee will contribute Rs 25,000. The coach of Bengal Women's U23 team Jayanta Ghosh Dastidar would contribute Rs 10,000.

Among the District Sports Associations (DSA), Coochbehar DSA agreed to donate Rs 10,000 to the State Relief Fund.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, out of which 79 people have been cured or discharged. (ANI)

