Cristiano Ronaldo scores four for Al Nassr to cross 500 career club goals mark

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], February 10 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday scored four goals for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals.

In the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, Ronaldo scored his 500th career league goal against Al-Wehda.

In order to give Al-Nassr the lead, the forward got the ball inside the penalty area, took a few touches, and then struck a low, left-footed effort past the goalie.

Following his transfer from Manchester United, it was his second goal for his new squad, and he added three more before the game's end to help his team win 4-0.

In five separate top leagues for five clubs, Ronaldo has 503 league goals. He scored 103 goals for Manchester United, 311 goals for Real Madrid, 81 goals for Juventus, three goals for Sporting Lisbon, and five goals for Al-Nassr as of right now.



The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was named team captain after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al-Nassr in December that was reportedly worth more than £177 million.

After 16 games, Al-Nassr is in the first place and is tied for second with Al-Shabab on 37 points.

The star forward will return to action with his team Al-Nassr against Al-Taawoun on Friday, February 17. (ANI)





