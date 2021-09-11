Cristiano Ronaldo stars on Old Trafford return as Manchester United beat Newcastle 4-1

Manchester [UK], September 11 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his Manchester United return as they defeated Newcastle United by 4-1 in Saturday's Premier League match.

United as of now are at the top of the table in the league, as their unbeaten start to the season continued at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba assisted Bruno Fernandes and substitute Jesse Lingard for the other two goals of United.



The 36-year-old forward scored just before the half-time whistle from very close-range before Newcastle pegged United back in the second half through Manquillo's goal. Visitors were only level for six minutes though before Ronaldo got his second, hitting the shot through Woodman's legs.

Fernandes fired in a third from the edge of the D before Lingard wrapped things up in stoppage time after coming off the bench.

Elsewhere, substitute Odsonne Edouard scored twice and Wilfried Zaha converted a penalty as Crystal Palace beat 10-man Tottenham Hotspur for their first victory under new manager Patrick Vieira. Spurs, who were missing Son Heung-min through injury, suffered another setback when Eric Dier went off with an early injury. (ANI)

