Curtis Jones eager to start 2020-2021 season

Liverpool [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Liverpool's Curtis Jones is eager to start the new season and said he wants to see what the 2020-2021 season holds for him 'on a personal level'.

Liverpool on Sunday defeated Stuttgart 3-0 in a friendly match in Austria as Robert Firmino, Naby Keita and Rhian Brewster registered one goal each for the team.

"We've been training hard this week. I'm happy to get 45 minutes in the tank and I thought that the boys performed well, so happy days," the club's official website quoted Jones as saying.

"I can't wait [for the new season], you know! I've got off to a good start, I've trained well, I've stayed fit, got an assist [and] performed well, so I just can't wait for the next game and I'll see what the season holds for me on a personal level," he added.

Jones further stated that he is determined to shine wherever manager Jurgen Klopp opts to field him.

"I've always said that whenever I'm called upon I'll always give 100 percent, whether it's right-back, centre-back, striker - I'll always give 100 percent," he said.

"Today I was in a position that I like, that I know, and was alongside good players so they helped me out a lot. But all in all, it was a good performance and a good win," Jones added.

The club will take on Leeds United in their first match of the Premier League 2020-21 campaign on September 12.

Before this Premier League fixture, Liverpool will compete against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on August 29. (ANI)

