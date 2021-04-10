Dallas scores twice as Leeds United stun Man City

Manchester [UK], April 10 (ANI): Stuart Dallas' brace powered Leeds United to a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League here on Saturday.

This was Leeds United's third consecutive victory in the Premier League while Manchester City's three-game winning streak came to an end. Interestingly, Manchester City lost for just the second time in 29 games.

City dominated early possession, with Raheem Sterling missing the best chance when he shot wide.



Dallas scored the opening goal of the match in the 42nd minute, putting Leeds United ahead. However, they were reduced to 10 men just 280 seconds later, as Liam Cooper was shown a red card after a VAR review for a reckless challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

A strong defensive display after the lead saw Leeds United maintaining their lead through to the conclusion of the first half.

In the second half, Manchester City managed to equalise with the help of Ferran Torres' strike in the 76th minute. But in the first minute of stoppage time, Ezgjan Alioski's through-ball found Dallas, who slotted past Ederson.

The victory helped Leeds United to rise to ninth with 45 points while Manchester City remains on the top spot with 74 points. (ANI)

