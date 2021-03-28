Dane Scarlett signs professional contract with Tottenham

London [UK], March 28 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday announced that Dane Scarlett's first professional contract with the club has now been formalised.

The contract for the young forward will run until 2023, having been triggered following his 17th birthday.

Dane made his first-team debut in Tottenham's Europa League win over Ludogorets Razgrad in November 2020. He has made a total of three appearances for the club so far.



He played his first Premier League match last month against West Bromwich Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur will play their next game against Newcastle United on April 4 in the Premier League. Jose Mourinho's side is currently placed at the sixth spot in Premier League standings.

Tottenham currently has 48 points from 29 matches and the side is 23 points behind table-toppers Manchester City. (ANI)

