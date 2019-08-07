Dani Alves wants to make history with Sao Paulo

Leeds [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Sao Paulo's new signing Dani Alves wants to make history and to play for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup.

"I came here to Sao Paulo to work. I didn't come to finish my career. I still have a lot of goals ahead, and one of them is to make history with Sao Paulo," Goal.com quoted Alves as saying.

Apart from this, the 36-year-old also wants to feature in the next FIFA World Cup 2022, scheduled to be held in Qatar.

"I need project solidity. I need stability sportingly speaking because I have my goals ahead. I need to build this story knowing all the difficulties it entails - back to Brazil, everything that involves my name, everything that people are expecting from me," he said.

"But the dreams I have are greater than any difficulty that may exist along the way. I stress again that my goal is trying to play the World Cup 2022," Alves added.

Backing his decision of joining Sao Paulo, the Brazil international said: "And that means being in a club that gives me that possibility, that bet for me, that believes in my professionalism and my history in football. It has always been a story built with much sacrifice and effort, but with much surrender and much result." (ANI)

