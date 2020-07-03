Dani Carvajal believes Real Madrid can lift La Liga title if club continues their good run

Madrid [Spain], July 3 (ANI): Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal believes that his side can lift the La Liga title after the club secured their sixth consecutive victory in the competition.

Real Madrid gained a four-point lead at the top of La Liga table following a 1-0 win over Getafe here on Friday.

"With a four-point lead and the goal average in our favour, winning LaLiga is in our hands. The coach's message since isolation has been clear. It's a case of 11 finals and we want to take 33 points," the club's official website quoted Carvajal as saying.

"That's the team's bread and butter. Our success has been based on conceding few goals, just two since the restart. We've conceded less goals than anyone else and if we carry on in this vein we know we can lift the trophy," he added.

During the match, the first half finished goalless despite both teams having chances to score. The only goal scored in the game was netted by Sergio Ramos, who successfully converted a penalty which was awarded to Real Madrid in the 79th minute.

Carvajal also admitted that it was one of their toughest games yet.

"It was one of our toughest games yet. Congratulations to Getafe because they delivered a complete performance and pushed us to the limit. The goal came from building on the wing and then I got lucky in the one-on-one and he fouled me. Our aim was to keep a clean sheet and we knew we'd get the odd chance. It was an important game, we needed to win it and we've done just that," he said. (ANI)

