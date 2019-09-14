Dani Ceballos needs to adapt faster: Unai Emery

Leeds [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): Arsenal manager Unai Emery said that Dani Ceballos needs to adapt faster with them.

"Every player when they come to new competition and a new team, they need some adaptation. He is playing, he played for example in Liverpool and he told us that he knew in that moment how difficult it is to play in the Premier League, above all against a team like Liverpool," Goal.com quoted Emery as saying.

"That's good. He recognises he needs that adaptation. In each match, each training, it's very important for him to adapt faster with us, with the new ideas, with the new team and new team-mates and opposing teams," he added.

Ceballos joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

Arsenal have won two matches so far in the ongoing Premier League and will next face Watford on September 15. (ANI)

