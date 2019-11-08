Dani Ceballos to miss Leicester City clash due to injury

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Arsenal faced a major blow ahead of their clash against Leicester City as Dani Ceballos is set to miss the match due to a hamstring injury.

Ceballos sustained the injury during the Europa League match against Vitoria SC. The match witnessed a 1-1 draw.

"Left hamstring. Sustained during the Vitoria (a) match on November 6. Currently being assessed, but will miss Saturday's match at Leicester City," the club said in a statement.

The club also stated that no other player is unavailable due to injury.

"No other first team squad players are unavailable due to injury," the statement said.

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Leicester City will take place on November 9. (ANI)

