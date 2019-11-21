London [UK], Nov 21 (ANI): Arsenal faced a major blow ahead of their Southampton clash as Dani Ceballos has been ruled out till mid-December.
Ceballos will be out of action due to a left hamstring injury which he picked on November 6 during a match against Vitoria SC. Their Europa League match witnessed a 1-1 draw.
"Dani Ceballos: Left hamstring. Sustained during the Vitoria SC (a) match on November 6. Aiming to return to full training mid-December," the club said in a statement.
The club also gave an update on Sead Kolasinac, who also sustained hamstring injury.
"Sead Kolasinac: Left hamstring. Returned from international duty with a tight left hamstring. Being assessed ahead of Saturday's match," the club said.
Arsenal will compete against Southampton on November 23 in Premier League. (ANI)
Dani Ceballos to stay out of action till mid-December
ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:48 IST
