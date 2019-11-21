Dani Ceballos to stay out of action till mid-December

London [UK], Nov 21 (ANI): Arsenal faced a major blow ahead of their Southampton clash as Dani Ceballos has been ruled out till mid-December.

Ceballos will be out of action due to a left hamstring injury which he picked on November 6 during a match against Vitoria SC. Their Europa League match witnessed a 1-1 draw.

"Dani Ceballos: Left hamstring. Sustained during the Vitoria SC (a) match on November 6. Aiming to return to full training mid-December," the club said in a statement.

The club also gave an update on Sead Kolasinac, who also sustained hamstring injury.

"Sead Kolasinac: Left hamstring. Returned from international duty with a tight left hamstring. Being assessed ahead of Saturday's match," the club said.

Arsenal will compete against Southampton on November 23 in Premier League. (ANI)

