Daniel James is ready to face 'rough treatment'

Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): Manchester United winger Daniel James said he is mentally prepared and is not concerned about getting 'rough treatment' as he is used to it.

"If you watch any of my games from last season, I think it's going to happen to me every game. I got some rough treatment against Spurs, but it's literally every game. I'm used to it. It's just about getting back up and getting on with it," Goal.com quoted James as saying.

"Being a winger, I'm always going to get fouled, but it's just about how you get on with it. I don't let it get in my head and just keep going," he added.

The 21-year-old was exposed to some brutal tackles by Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko in Thursday's clash, which the latter ended up losing 1-2.

"The Sissoko one, I've nipped in just before and he's fouled me at the edge of the box in a good position. Part of my game is about winning those fouls and getting in good positions," James said.

James also said he is determined to get into the team.

"The manager brought me in for a reason. Obviously, my aim is to play, but I don't expect to play. We've got amazing forward players here and even the youngsters coming through have done really well. Mason [Greenwood] has scored two, Chongy [Tahith Chong] has done really well and Angel [Gomes] scored. It's always going to be tough, but it's a long season. If it's not there at the start I've just got to keep biding my time and try to get in that team," he said. (ANI)

