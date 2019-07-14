Daniel James lauds Ryan Giggs

Leeds [UK], July 14 (ANI): Manchester United's Daniel James has heaped praise on club's former player Ryan Giggs, saying that every winger looks up to a person like him.

"Giggsy as soon as I came into the Wales set-up, had ambitions for me. The way he brought me and a lot of other youngsters through has been amazing. He spoke to me when I first signed for United," Goal.com quoted James as saying.

"His advice was to be myself, which is what I will try to do. He wasn't a bad player was he? What he did at Manchester United was amazing. Every young winger looks up to a person like him," Goal.com added James as saying further.

James also said that he aspires him as Giggs was beating players at the age of 40.

"He was playing in the Premier League until he was 40 and he was still beating players. Credit to him, the way he looks after his body. It is amazing for me, when I go away on internationals, to learn from people like him. He is obviously someone I aspire to be like," he said. (ANI)

