Daniel James signs five-year contract with Manchester United

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:45 IST

Manchester [UK], June 12 (ANI): Welsh winger Daniel James has made a move from Swansea City to Manchester United by signing a five-year contract with the club on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old made his professional debut in February 2018 for his previous club and his senior Wales debut in November of the same year.
James is exhilarated over his new signing and called it one of the best days of his life.
"This is one of the best days of my life and a challenge I am really looking forward to. The Premier League is the best league in the world and Manchester United is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player," club's official website quoted James, as saying
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised James for his skills and is looking forward to working with him as he feels that the club has the 'perfect environment' for James' development.
"Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player. We are delighted he has signed with our club and we are all looking forward to working with him. This is the perfect environment for Daniel to continue his development," Solskjaer said. (ANI)

