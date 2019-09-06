Daniel James wins Man Utd's player of the month award

Manchester [UK], Sept 6 (ANI): Manchester United forward Daniel James on Friday was voted by fans as the player of the month for the current season.

The Wales winger enjoyed a fine introduction in the Premier League with some excellent work in the opening four games for United.

He made an instant impression at Old Trafford by scoring as a substitute in the 4-0 win over Chelsea and has played in all three fixtures since that memorable competitive debut.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pinned his faith in the 21-year-old for the trip to Wolves and he grew into the game, causing some real problems for the home defence in a 1-1 draw.

Although United lost 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace in the next game, James again caught the eye by scoring in his second successive outing at Old Trafford, bending a beautiful shot past Eagles keeper Vicente Guiata to equalise in front of the Stretford End.

Last weekend, James was voted Man of the Match in the 1-1 draw at Southampton, blasting in his third goal from three starts, after starting on the left-wing in Anthony Martial's absence. Again, his positive play and speed down the flanks proved to be a key part of United's attack.

That performance ensured he was one of three candidates nominated for the monthly award, along with fellow new arrivals Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United will play their next match against Leicester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on September 14. (ANI)

