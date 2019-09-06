Manchester [UK], Sept 6 (ANI): Manchester United forward Daniel James on Friday was voted by fans as the player of the month for the current season.
The Wales winger enjoyed a fine introduction in the Premier League with some excellent work in the opening four games for United.
He made an instant impression at Old Trafford by scoring as a substitute in the 4-0 win over Chelsea and has played in all three fixtures since that memorable competitive debut.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pinned his faith in the 21-year-old for the trip to Wolves and he grew into the game, causing some real problems for the home defence in a 1-1 draw.
Although United lost 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace in the next game, James again caught the eye by scoring in his second successive outing at Old Trafford, bending a beautiful shot past Eagles keeper Vicente Guiata to equalise in front of the Stretford End.
Last weekend, James was voted Man of the Match in the 1-1 draw at Southampton, blasting in his third goal from three starts, after starting on the left-wing in Anthony Martial's absence. Again, his positive play and speed down the flanks proved to be a key part of United's attack.
That performance ensured he was one of three candidates nominated for the monthly award, along with fellow new arrivals Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
United will play their next match against Leicester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on September 14. (ANI)
Daniel James wins Man Utd's player of the month award
ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:35 IST
Manchester [UK], Sept 6 (ANI): Manchester United forward Daniel James on Friday was voted by fans as the player of the month for the current season.