Danny Drinkwater moves to Aston Villa on loan

London [UK], Jan 7 (ANI): Chelsea on Tuesday announced that Danny Drinkwater will spend the rest of the season on loan in the Premier League at Aston Villa having returned to Chelsea following his spell at Burnley.

Drinkwater only featured twice for Burnley after his temporary switch in August.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said Drinkwater is a 'vastly experienced player'.

"Danny was a key member of Leicester City's title-winning team and has represented England so he is a vastly experienced player. He will strengthen our squad significantly," Aston Villa's official website quoted Smith as saying.

Chelsea are currently placed on the fourth spot in Premier League table with 36 points. The table is topped by Liverpool, who have 58 points, followed by Leicester City and Manchester City. Aston Villa hold the 17th spot on the table. (ANI)

