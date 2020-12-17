Dav Whatmore appointed as Nepal's head coach

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 17 (ANI): Cricket Association of Nepal on Thursday announced the appointment of Dav Whatmore as the head coach of the team.

The association, in a statement, also said that it has appointed Raunaq Bahadur Malla as General Manager, Ramesh Kumar Neupane as Chief Finance Officer, and Binod Kumar Das as Cricket Manager, with effect from January 1, 2021.

"Dav Whatmore of Australia has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Nepal National Cricket Team," the statement read.

Whatmore's manager Kaustav Lahiri said the former is "extremely keen" to take this new challenge.

"Dav is extremely keen to take this new challenge as he strongly believes Nepal has some great talent and has a very bright future in cricket. Nepal is a beautiful country and Dav is looking forward to having this new challenge with a bunch of young talent of Nepal," Lahiri said in a statement. (ANI)