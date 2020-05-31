David Alaba, Alphonso Davies set target of winning every Bayern Munich match

Munich [Germany], May 31 (ANI): After a commanding 5-0 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf, Bayern Munich's David Alaba and Alphonso Davies have set a target of winning every match for their side.

"I enjoy football, I try to do my best every day. I want to win every match. Of course, it was hard after the match against Dortmund. We wanted to keep up the mentality and take three points. We achieved that," the club's official website quoted Davies as saying.

Expressing the same ambition, Alaba said the atmosphere in the team is very positive.

"We're very ambitious, the atmosphere in the team is very positive, and you can see that in the matches. We want to win every match, we're very hungry, we want to come out on top at the end of the season. That's what marks us out," Alaba said.

Robert Lewandowski performed brilliantly in the match against Fortuna Dusseldorf as he scored twice to hand his side a dominant win.

Bayern Munich now have a 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table. In their previous match, Bayern Munich had defeated the second-positioned club Borussia Dortmund by 1-0. (ANI)

