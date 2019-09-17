David Alaba out for two-three weeks, confirms Niko Kovac

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Bayern Munich's David Alaba is set to stay out of action for two-three weeks, manager Niko Kovac confirmed on Tuesday.

Alaba is recovering from a thigh tear which he sustained on Saturday.

"David will be out for two, maximum three weeks. Obviously, David is a really important player for us. Unfortunately, he's going to be out for a couple of weeks but Lucas Hernandez won the World Cup in that position," Goal.com quoted Kovac as saying.

Due to the injury, Alaba missed Saturday's clash against RB Leipzig which ended in a draw.

Jerome Boateng was brought in to replace Alaba in the match. Kovac praised Boateng saying that he gave a 'class performance'.

"I keep saying the same thing about Jerome Boateng - he's a part of this team and as a part of this team I treat him like everyone else," he said.

"Everyone has the right to play here. Jerome didn't play a lot in the last couple of weeks, however, on Saturday he had to play from the first moment to the last and it was a class performance. I want to emphasise that," Kovac added. (ANI)

