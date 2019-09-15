David Alaba sustains injury in left thigh

Munich [Germany], Sept 15 (ANI): FC Bayern Munich's David Alaba injured his left thigh, the club confirmed on Sunday.

The club also said that he picked up the injury while warming up for Saturday's Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig, which ended on a 1-1 draw.

"FC Bayern will be without David Alaba for a spell after the Austria international tore a muscle in his left thigh while warming up for Saturday's top Bundesliga match away to RB Leipzig," the club said in a statement.

"The diagnosis was announced on Sunday following an examination by the FC Bayern medical unit headed by chief medical officer Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt," the statement added. (ANI)

