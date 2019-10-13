David Beckham congratulates Sergio Ramos for record-breaking appearance

Oslo [Norway], Oct 13 (ANI): Former footballer David Beckham on Sunday congratulated Sergio Ramos, who broke the Spain's appearance record.



Ramos surpassed Iker Casillas' record by earning his 168th cap when his team drew 1-1 against Norway in Euro 2020 qualifiers.



Beckham took to Instagram and posted a video congratulating the 33-year-old defender.



"My friend, mi amigo. This is an incredible moment for you. I just wanted to send you a message because you've played 168 games for your country," Beckham said.



"You must be very proud. Your family must be very proud. It's an incredible moment, passing Iker. So, I'm very happy for you and your family. Congratulations my friend, a kiss for you. Enjoy the night. Lots of love my friend and congratulations," he added. (ANI)

