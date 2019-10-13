Spain's Sergio Ramos (right)
Spain's Sergio Ramos (right)

David Beckham congratulates Sergio Ramos for record-breaking appearance

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:56 IST

Oslo [Norway], Oct 13 (ANI): Former footballer David Beckham on Sunday congratulated Sergio Ramos, who broke the Spain's appearance record.

Ramos surpassed Iker Casillas' record by earning his 168th cap when his team drew 1-1 against Norway in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Beckham took to Instagram and posted a video congratulating the 33-year-old defender.

"My friend, mi amigo. This is an incredible moment for you. I just wanted to send you a message because you've played 168 games for your country," Beckham said.

"You must be very proud. Your family must be very proud. It's an incredible moment, passing Iker. So, I'm very happy for you and your family. Congratulations my friend, a kiss for you. Enjoy the night. Lots of love my friend and congratulations," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:05 IST

India becomes first team to enforce follow-on on South Africa after 2008

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): India on Sunday became the first team to enforce a follow-on on South Africa after 2008.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 10:03 IST

14-year-old R Praggnanandhaa crowned under-18 chess champion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Fourteen-year-old R Praggnanandhaa has won the gold in the under-18 open category in the World Youth Chess Championship.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:03 IST

Andy Flower leaves ECB after 12 years

London [UK], Oct 13 (ANI): Former England coach Andy Flower has decided to part ways with the England Cricket Board (ECB) after spending 12 years at the organisation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 08:31 IST

Italy becomes second team to qualify for Euro 2020

Rome [Italy], Oct 13 (ANI): Italy defeated Greece 2-0 on Saturday (local time) in the ongoing Euro 2020 qualifying tournament and as a result of this win, the team has now sealed their place for the European tournament next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:59 IST

Shane Watson's Twitter account finally back to normal!

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson whose Twitter account was compromised by social media hackers, finally restored his account on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:49 IST

Messi will be back with us next month: Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni

Leeds [UK], Oct 13 (ANI): Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that striker Lionel Messi will be making his return from suspension next month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:13 IST

Shot putter Tajinder breaks own national record at National Open...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor broke his own national record in the 59th National Open Athletics Championships at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:56 IST

Zdenek Ondrasek elated after scoring winning goal against England

Nyon [Switzeland], Oct 12 (ANI): The Czech Republic striker Zdenek Ondrasek is elated after scoring a winning goal against England in Euro 2020 Qualifiers in his debut match on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:31 IST

Sultan of Johor Cup: India defeat Malaysia 4-2

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 12 (ANI): The Indian Junior men's team defeated Malaysia 4-2 in their first match of the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:26 IST

Can understand all criticism coming in my way: SA batsman Temba Bavuma

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma, who has failed to score runs in the ongoing Test series against India, on Saturday said that he 'understands all the criticism that is coming his way' as batters are judged on the runs they score in their last innings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:13 IST

Lovlina Borgohain settles for bronze in AIBA Women's World Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 12 (ANI): Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain settled with a bronze medal in the AIBA Women's World Championships after she faced a defeat at the hand of China's Yang Liu in the semifinal clash here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:01 IST

I do not get frustrated, says Ashwin after tail-enders help...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said he does not get frustrated after the South African tail-enders made the Indian bowlers do a lot of hard work on the third day of the second Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl