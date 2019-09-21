Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea

David De Gea recalls 'bad memories' from last season ahead of West Ham clash

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:08 IST

Manchester [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against West Ham, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea said that they still have 'bad memories' from last season when both teams faced each other.
In the last season, West Ham had thrashed Manchester United by 3-1 during their Premier League match.
"I believe they have a decent side with some good players who are important to them. They are on the up at the moment, but we still have bad memories from last season, so we have to be much more switched on right from the off than we were then," the club's official website quoted De Gea as saying.
"There are three very important points at stake for us to remain up there near the top, and also for the younger lads to keep gaining in confidence. We also want to show that's what we're here for, going away to difficult grounds and going there for the three points," he added.
De Gea also praised his club's fans calling them 'incredible'.
"Our fans that follow us away from home are just incredible. Sometimes it's just like we are playing at home in those away fixtures!" he said.
Manchester United will compete against West Ham in the Premier League on September 22. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:35 IST

Liverpool brought me up to highest level of my career: Fabinho

Liverpool [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Liverpool midfielder Fabinho said that the club has brought him up to the highest level of his career.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:14 IST

Narender Gahlot calls Mahesh Gawli a 'legend'

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Indian U-19 footballer Narender Gahlot praised former player Mahesh Gawli, who is the current assistant coach of the squad, by calling him a 'legend'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:10 IST

We want to win against Uzbekistan: Bibiano Fernandes

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Sept 21 (ANI): After defeating Turkmenistan and Bahrain by identical 5-0 margins in the U16 AFC Qualifiers, India U16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes said the team wants to win the last game against Uzbekistan to book their spot in the AFC finals.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:58 IST

Pakistan announce 16-man squad for Sri Lanka series

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 21 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced 16-man squad for a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:25 IST

Faf du Plessis misses connecting flight to India

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Test series against India, which is scheduled to start on October 2, South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis missed connecting flight to India from Dubai due to a delay from British Airways on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:18 IST

Australia to do some 'tinkering' ahead of Sri Lanka series, says...

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 21 (ANI): Australia women coach Matthew Mott said they have a bit of tinkering to do ahead of the Sri Lanka series, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:11 IST

It was super special: Hamilton Mazasakadza after farewell match

Dubai [UAE], Sept 21 (ANI): After the seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the T20I tri-nation series match on Friday, Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza said 'it was super special' to lead the team to victory in his final match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:05 IST

China Open: Carolina Marin defeats Sayaka Takahashi to reach final

Changzhou [China], Sept 21 (ANI): Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin defeated Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 20-22, 21-13, 21-18 in a semifinal match of women's singles in the China Open here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:02 IST

Moeen Ali takes break from Test cricket

Dubai [UAE], Sept 21 (ANI): England all-rounder Moeen Ali missed the central contract for Test cricket as he had taken a break from the longest format of the game, Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 08:08 IST

Sri Lanka announces women's squad for Australia tour

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced the women's squad for the upcoming Australia tour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:34 IST

Birthdays are all about new beginnings: Tendulkar wishes Rashid Khan

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday extended birthday wishes to Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan and said 'Birthdays are all about new beginnings'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:51 IST

Ravi Kumar wins bronze medal in World Wrestling Championships

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 20 (ANI): Twenty-two-year-old debutant Ravi Kumar on Friday won a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

Read More
iocl