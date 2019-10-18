Manchester United's David de Gea
Manchester United's David de Gea

David de Gea's injury not as bad as feared, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:40 IST

Leeds [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that David de Gea's injury is 'not as bad as feared'.
David de Gea sustained an injury during his international duty on October 16.
"Don't expect him to play but it wasn't as bad as feared. When I saw the game I thought that's him out until next international break, but it's not as bad as feared," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer.
As Solskjaer said fans should not expect De Gea to play, it means that the Spaniard will not feature in club's match against Liverpool in the Premier League.
Manchester United will compete against Liverpool on October 20. (ANI)

