David Silva tests positive for COVID-19

Madrid [Spain], Sep 1 (ANI): Midfielder David Silva has tested positive for COVID-19, his new club Real Sociedad has announced.

The former Manchester City player is now under isolation and is currently asymptomatic.

"Real Sociedad confirms that David Silva has tested positive in the PCR test at the Policlinica Gipuzkoa. This is the second test that the new Real Sociedad player has taken in the last 72 hours, the first of which took place on Friday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the result was negative," Real Sociedad said in an official statement.

"David Silva travelled on a regular flight to Bilbao and arrived in San Sebastian. The second test was carried out, as indicated in the protocol for returning to activity, the result being positive. During these first hours in San Sebastian, David Silva has not had the opportunity to go to Zubieta or greet his new colleagues. The player is already isolated and has been asymptomatic at all times. The case has been communicated to the competent health authorities," he added.

Recently, Silva left Manchester City after ten years and joined the Spanish club Real Sociedad. Silva's return to Spain came via a free transfer.

Silva had made 436 appearances for Manchester City over 10 seasons. He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups, and three Community Shields during his time with the club.

His final appearance for the club came in the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon in Lisbon.

Last month, City had also announced their intention to honour the midfielder with a statue outside Etihad Stadium.

The club will also dedicate a training pitch with a bespoke mosaic to Silva at their City Football Academy. (ANI)

