David Wagner 'happy' after witnessing 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen

Gelsenkirchen [Germany], June 15 (ANI): Although Schalke witnessed a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen, manager David Wagner is happy and pleased to see that the team is "sticking together despite the tough situation."

"I'm definitely happy with the way the lads fought today. We showed that we are sticking together despite the tough situation. It was an intense game and it was clear who the favourite was," the club's official website quoted Wagner as saying.

"One side opted to fight hard, defend well, close gaps and play on the break - the other wanted to play football and have a lot of possession," he added.

Schalke played out a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday in the ongoing Bundesliga. The first half witnessed a tough competition between both the clubs and neither of the side managed to take a lead.

In the 51st minute, Daniel Caligiuri successfully converted a penalty to put Schalke ahead. However, Juan Miranda's own goal in the 81st minute brought the scoreline to 1-1 and the match concluded on the same.

Schalke's Can Bozdogan made his Bundesliga debut during the match and the manager is impressed with how the former "really involved in the game" without being nervous.

"Can Bozdogan did really well on his Bundesliga debut. He wasn't nervous and got really involved in the game. He showed how much he enjoys playing football. Overall, I was pleased with everyone's performance," Wagner said. (ANI)

