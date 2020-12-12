De Bruyne expecting United to come back strongly

Manchester [UK], December 12 (ANI): Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has asked his side to not take Manchester United lightly, who are coming out of a defeat against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Earlier this week, Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League after suffering a 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig.

"We need to be careful because everything that has happened this week, it is a good game for them to change the switch. They will want to show a different side to what happened in Leipzig and we need to be aware of that," Goal.com quoted de Bruyne as saying.

"In the end, it is similar for them as it is for us, both teams want to keep the momentum from the last few weeks and it is important to do that. They have some new players and maybe they will play a bit more offensively but we will see tomorrow," he added.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are one point above City in the Premier League standings. City and United had met four times last season with United winning three of those games.

"After five minutes you are going to know what is happening in the game and then it depends on how the game goes, who scores first. They played defensively and on the counter last season and picked us off really well. I remember the home game when we lost 2-1 but we made a couple of mistakes and it was difficult to come back," de Bruyne said.

"In the away game I wasn't there so I don't know the details but they won three out of four last year so we need to try and make that right," he added.

If City manages to defeat Man United later today, then the side will just be three points away from table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, City currently have 18 points from 110 matches and the side are positioned at the eighth spot in Premier League standings. (ANI)

