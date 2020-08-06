De Bruyne should have had 30 assists this season: Gabriel Jesus

Manchester [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): Manchester City's striker Gabriel Jesus feels that teammate Kevin De Bruyne should have finished the 2019-20 season with at least 30 assists.

De Bruyne had finished the Premier League season with 20 assists and he matches Thierry Henry's record of achieving this feat in a single campaign.

"I think every game he can make three or four assists for us. This season we miss a lot of goals, if not Kevin would have 30 assists. He is so good," the club's official website quoted Jesus as saying.

"He has so much quality and he always looks to the strikers. It is so good playing with him," he added.

Jesus and De Bruyne were the ones who registered the goals in Manchester City's Champions League round-of-16 first-leg match against Real Madrid earlier this year.

Manchester City and Real Madrid will be locking horns in the second-leg match on Friday, August 7.

Jesus is likely to lead City's attack in the match against Madrid in the absence of striker Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City had finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the second spot with 81 points from 38 matches.

Liverpool had won the 2019-20 season with 99 points from 38 matches. (ANI)

