The riots in Barcelona over the last two weeks had forced La Liga organisers to move the match to a new date.
The riots in Barcelona over the last two weeks had forced La Liga organisers to move the match to a new date.

December 18 confirmed as new date for 'El Clasico' match

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:28 IST

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Wednesday confirmed December 18 as the new date for the 'El Clasico' match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the La Liga.
"The decision of the competition committee has come after analysing in recent days the proposals of both clubs, which they invited to agree on a date and who agreed to signal on December 18 for the rescheduling of the postponed match," Goal.com quoted RFEF as saying.
Last week, the federation had postponed the match between both sides, which was slated to take place this week. The riots in Barcelona over the last two weeks had forced La Liga organisers to move the match to a new date.
The organisers had initially wanted to shift the match from Barcelona to Madrid, but both the teams did not agree to this solution. As a result, a new date was decided for the match between the top sides of the Spanish League.
The decision to move the original match away from Camp Nou in Barcelona was taken following riots in Barcelona in the aftermath of nine Catalan separatist leaders being jailed for between nine and 13 years.
These sentences followed a referendum on Catalan independence that took place in October 2017 that was deemed to be unofficial by Spanish authorities.
Similar clashes have broken out in Barcelona in recent days and this forced closing down of Barcelona airport at certain times. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:59 IST

Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai bags third gold for India at World...

Wuhan [China], Oct 23 (ANI): Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai on Wednesday bagged the third gold medal for India in the ongoing World Military Games here at Wuhan, China.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:57 IST

When Bangladesh PM has given consent, don't see how players...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After taking charge as the 39th BCCI president, former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has confirmed her presence for the second Test at Eden Gardens and said he does not see any reason why Bangladesh

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:18 IST

Shrimant Jha seeks visa help from Kiren Rijiju, Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha on Wednesday reached out to the Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for visa help to participate in the upcoming Para Arm-wrestling World Championship, scheduled to take place in Romania.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:54 IST

We will make sure cricketers are at ease to play game: Sourav Ganguly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Newly elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said he would make sure that cricketers are at ease to play the game.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:51 IST

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates SAI's two-day vigilance seminar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday inaugurated the two-day vigilance seminar on Preventive Vigilance & Integrity, organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:50 IST

Office bearers of BCCI revealed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday revealed the names of office-bearers who are tasked with taking the state of sports to a higher scale in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:48 IST

P Kashyap crashes out of French Open

Paris [France], Oct 23 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out of the French Open after facing a defeat against Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in the first round match here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:34 IST

Virat Kohli is most important man in Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After becoming the 39th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said India skipper Virat Kohli is the most important man in the team and he will be supported by the board in every possible way.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:30 IST

As BCCI boss, Ganguly wears Team India blazer which he got on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After taking charge as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former skipper Sourav Ganguly wore the blazer that he received on becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team in 2000.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:52 IST

Champions don't finish that easily: Ganguly on Dhoni

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After becoming the 39th President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday shed light on wicket-keeper MS Dhoni's future in the side and said he would communicate with the Ranchi born star to handle the matt

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:46 IST

We are committed to ensuring that sports is corruption free: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said he is committed to ensuring that sports is corruption-free and above favouritism.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:19 IST

Fortunate to be in a position where I can make a change: Sourav Ganguly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Newly elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that he was 'very fortunate' to be in a position where he can make a change.

Read More
iocl