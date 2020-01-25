Defending champions Sethu trounce Kolhapur in IWL kick-off clash

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Reigning champions Sethu FC started their Indian Women's League (IWL) campaign with a massive 5-0 victory over Kolhapur City FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Friday.

Amsavalli opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Sandhiya notched up a second-half hat-trick, with K Sumithra also opening her account to round off a thoroughly dominating victory.

The initial exchanges between the two teams were cagey, but Sethu dominated possession, while Kolhapur was able to catch their opponents on the break.

Amsavalli drew the first blood in the first half, after she broke down the right flank, leaving her marker at bay before cutting into the left and placing it clinically to put Sethu in front.

The match headed into half-time with just the solitary goal in the book, leaving Kolhapur with a chance to weave a comeback.

That changed after the hour mark, when Sandhya scored the second goal in the 61st minute, after she found herself with the keeper, before gently placing it beyond keeper Shreya Hooda's reach, to her far post.

Just three minutes later, defender Sumithra rounded off the keeper to score the third before Sandhya scored her second and Sethu's fourth in the 66th minute.

The cherry on the top was added in the second minute of stoppage time. Sandhya broke through again to complete her hat trick, the first of this IWL season as the defending champions get their season underway with a solid victory. (ANI)

