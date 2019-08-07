Tottenham's Dele Alli
Tottenham's Dele Alli

Dele Alli looking forward to play with Tanguy Ndombele

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:06 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Tottenham's Dele Alli termed the club's new arrival Tanguy Ndombele 'very nice guy' and said he looks forward to playing along with the 22-year-old.
"He seems like a very nice guy. Obviously we haven't spent too much time together yet. He's settled in very well - and fast - which is always good. He seems like an attacking player, you know it'll be a pleasure to play with him. He looks to go forward quick, he's strong, physical and very good on the ball as well. So, I'm excited by him," Goal.com quoted Alli as saying.
Tottenham was defeated by Liverpool in the Champions League final and Alli admitted that he went through a 'hard time' following that defeat.
"It was difficult, obviously, losing the game after all the hard work it was [to get there]. It was a hard time, but we had international [matches] afterwards so we had to switch our focus as quickly as possible and try to prepare for that. But, obviously, it's difficult with it being such a big competition - and to lose in the final was hard to take," he said.
However, Alli wants the club to channelise that feeling to their benefit
"But I think as a team and individually we have to remember the feelings we had after that game. It was a horrible feeling and we have to channel that in the right way, try to use it to our benefit in the future," Alli added. (ANI)

