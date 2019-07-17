Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi Dynamos to shift base to Bhubaneswar

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:16 IST

Leeds [UK], July 17 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Delhi Dynamos">Delhi Dynamos FC will be shifting their base from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi to Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium.
The team has taken this decision primarily because of the economic factors. The club's management feels that the cost of operations can be lowered with this move, Goal.com reported on Wednesday.
The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar has been utilised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the last couple of years for hosting several events of Indian football.
Dynamos looked for alternative venues in Delhi but in the end, they were able to find an agreement only with the Government of Odisha.
It is also likely that the club might change its name as they are looking at the possibility of making this shift in venue permanent.
Dynamos have not been able to attract a large crowd for their home games at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.
Jamshedpur FC has received huge support in their home city, Dynamos also feel that the move to Bhubaneswar will prove fruitful.
The first two editions of the Super Cup were held in Bhubaneswar. Indian Arrows, the India FA's developmental side also played their home matches at the Kalinga Stadium last season.
Many women's football events have also been hosted in the same venue in the last year. The inaugural edition of the Women's Gold Cup was held in Bhubaneswar this year.
Dynamos have not had a successful ISL outing in the last two years as they finished out of the top six in the last two seasons.
They had managed to reach the last four stage on two occasions out of the first three seasons. (ANI)

