Delighted to keep our first clean sheet of season: Odisha FC's Kiko Ramirez

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 11 (ANI): Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez was pleased with his side's win over NorthEast United FC that saw his team keep the first clean sheet of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

NorthEast United had more shots (15) in the game compared to Odisha FC (9) but Ramirez's men were clinical in front of goal as they secured all three points.

The coach was also delighted with Brazilian forward Jonathas scoring his first goal in India after a move that had caught many eyeballs.



"We are happy that he finally scored and released all the pressure on him and also that he forgot about his muscle injury, a minor one, and performed in the match. We are happy to have him on board," said Kiko Ramirez in a post-match press conference.

"We are happy that we kept our first clean sheet. Last week we had good chances and we couldn't score, but in this match, we didn't have too many but we could score one goal with Jonathas. That's football. Sometimes you score, sometimes you don't. We defended well against NorthEast United's attacks so we were happy about the result," he added.

The head coach further said that the team is currently focused on the match against Jamshedpur FC.

"At this point, we are only focused on the next match against Jamshedpur FC and we can't think about what will happen after 15 matches," said the head coach. (ANI)

