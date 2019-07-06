Derby County appoints Phillip Cocu as manager

Derby [UK], July 5 (ANI): Former Dutch international midfielder Phillip Cocu has been named as Derby County's new manager after he signed a four-year contract with the club.

During Cocu's playing career, he gave 800 club appearances and won four league titles including La Liga during his time with Barcelona. Moreover, he guided PSV Eindhoven to three Dutch league titles during his five full seasons between 2013 and 2018.

Cocu is excited over his appointment and said that he cannot wait to meet his new team.

"I am pleased and honoured to confirm that Derby County will be my new club and can't wait to meet with the team and the fans to start this adventure together," the club's official website quoted Cocu as saying.

Derby County's Executive Chairman, Mel Morris CBE, said he is delighted over the new appointment as he said: "We are delighted to welcome Phillip Cocu as our new manager. We are continuing to develop our philosophy at Derby County and from the first conversation with Phillip, and his team, it was very clear they share similar views." (ANI)