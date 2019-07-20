Derby County manager Phillip Cocu
Derby County manager Phillip Cocu

Derby County role 'right step' in my career, says Phillip Cocu

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:02 IST

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): Derby County manager Phillip Cocu, who succeeded Frank Lampard, feels that this is the 'right step' in his career.
"First of all, I'm very happy to be here, of course. I think this is the right step in my career - and the right fit," Goal.com quoted Cocu as saying.
Lampard has signed a contract with Chelsea and Cocu feels it is a 'great opportunity' for him.
"I can imagine the fans are sad he's (Lampard) gone, because he did a good job. But it is a great opportunity for him to lead a team like Chelsea," he said.
Cocu also stated that he has no intention to be like Lampard as he said: "I'm not going to try to be like him - I'll be myself - but what I like is the bond between the club and the fans."
Cocu said that they are working to strengthen the team and will not buy any player without having any idea behind it.
"We are still working on strengthening the team. It is very important to judge the players we have. But in certain positions, we need some players with more experience, to guide the rest of the young team. There's no buying just for buying. There always has to be an idea behind it," Cocu said. (ANI)

