Did the best I could, have nothing to hide: Maradona's doctor after police raid

Buenos Aires [Argentina], November 30 (ANI): Football legend Diego Maradona's doctor Leopoldo Luque said that he did the best he could and "have nothing to hide" after prosecutors launched an investigation into the circumstances around the death of Argentine football great Diego Maradona.

According to Goal.com, police in Buenos Aires were sent to the home and private clinic of Luque and collected files as the police are probing the treatment received by Maradona in the weeks before his demise.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60.

"We were all gathered to see the best for Diego: the doctors, myself, his family. Nothing could be done without his will. We sought to put together a containment scheme for the issue of the pills he was taking and to control alcohol consumption. There were no medical criteria [to keep Maradona in hospital]. We could have taken him to a rehabilitation centre, but we needed Diego's okay. It was his decision. Here there are no decisions, there are medical criteria. When you operate on a patient, the discharge criteria depend on the patient. There was not a doctor error," Goal.com quoted Luque as saying.



"He had a heart problem that can happen in a patient like him. Everything possible was done to reduce that chance, but you cannot block the possibility. I had the full endorsement of the Argentine Society of Neurosurgery that Diego needed the surgery. Six doctors evaluated him. Death had nothing to do with [the surgery]. He was discharged after surgery. The ideal thing would have been for him to undergo rehabilitation, but he did not want to. We managed to get a nurse to accompany him, but he had the medical discharge," he added.

The doctor further stated: "We tried to keep him in the clinic, but it is not a rehab centre. I extended the hospitalisation as long as I could. I am at the disposal of the justice department. With Diego, I did the best I could. I am proud of what I did. I have nothing to hide."

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

With Boca Juniors, he won one League title; with Barcelona, he clinched one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup and one Copa de la Liga; and with Napoli, he lifted a UEFA Cup, two league titles, one Coppa Italia and one Super Cup.

With Argentina, he won the World Cup in 1986, a tournament in which he stood out, above all, in a match against England. He scored two goals, including one with his hand which went down in history as 'the hand of God'. (ANI)

