Didier Deschamps: From 'water carrier' to most successful French coach in history

Lusail [Qatar], December 18 (ANI): When Didier Deschamps, takes charge of France in the December 18 World Cup 2022 final against Argentina, the veteran will be hoping the strategies and tactics that he has carefully plotted will lead the team to a victory making them the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend their title.

He has played for his country's team in over 100 matches and has experienced a World Cup triumph, leading France to victory in the 1998 tournament.

At the club level, he won two French first-division league championships, three Serie A championships, and two UEFA Champions League championships.



Nevertheless, despite all of these accolades, not everyone admired him; Eric Cantona famously referred to him as a "water carrier" because of the defensive midfielder's position's perceived ease of play.

"You can find players like him on every street corner," Cantona said in a scathing attack on Deschamps' play style as quoted by the Olympics website.

Nevertheless, he remains one of the greatest players of all time due to his performance in the domestic leagues and as France's captain.

Deschamps has developed teams as the manager of France that mixes his defensive prowess from his playing days with the offensive flair of players like Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, and Kylian Mbappe, who have all excelled at this World Cup.

In his final World Cup as France's manager, Deschamps guided his squad to triumph after a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the championship match. After Vittorio Pozzo, who accomplished this feat in 1934 and 1938, he now has the opportunity to become just the second manager in history to win two World Cups. (ANI)

