Didn't have enough chances to score goals in end: Bengaluru FC's Marco Pezzaiuoli

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 28 (ANI): Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli was dejected as his team faced a 2-0 defeat at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

This result means that the Blues can't qualify for the semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL). The head coach was disappointed with the lack of chances his team created.

"I think we played well today in the game. We had a good time and we made it difficult for ATK Mohun Bagan to play football. Normally they are a great possession team. We had good chances but not really clear chances, it was only Sunil in the first half and a very good pressing situation, good ball position but in the end, we conceded a goal out of nothing and that was a little bit disappointing. The second half, we had good ball possession as well but it was missing," said Marco Pezzaiuoli in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.



" We didn't come behind the defence and when we came behind the defence line we didn't bring the ball inside again, cutting backwards and we missed the last pass in the box. We get out of nothing the second goal and that was very disappointing too but I don't make something against Roy because he didn't play for a long time and trained two-three times with the team but we needed a fresh midfield player to avoid muscle injury. We missed the point at the beginning of the season," he added.

The head coach further asked for patience from the fans in relation to the young players in the team and it is very important for them to have a good environment.

"I think this is the right way because when you invest in the youth department, you need to bring them on the first team. Because when you don't bring them it's not necessary to spend money in the academy. I think we have good youngsters. I think that's very important. It is also important that the fans and the club need to have patience. Youngsters will make mistakes like today," said the head coach.

"Lara makes great saves earlier, but today he makes a mistake that leads to the goal. But he saved two games. For us that will happen, it is going up and down for youngsters and it's just a part where they're learning and they make the next step. This is very important," he added. (ANI)

