Diego Forlan takes charge of Uruguayan giant Penarol

Leeds [UK], Dec 21 (ANI): Uruguayan club Penarol has appointed former Manchester United forward Diego Forlan as head coach.

Forlan takes first steps into senior coaching at his former club and will replace Diego Lopez.

"To have my first experience in a club of traditions and of a high level like Penarol is more than I dreamed of," Goal.com quoted Forlan as saying.

"When you play you notice if you like football itself. It isn't only about playing. I enjoy it, I like it, I analyze it, I see it," he added.

The 40-year-old said that he is very honoured and proud for him to be the part of Penarol.

"To me, this is a huge joy, it's such an honour to be the person selected to be the leader of this project, of this club very important for me and for my family. I'm very honoured and proud," Forlan said.

Forlan retired in August this year after featuring in 112 games following spells at United, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan. (ANI)

