Diego Simeone hails Joao Felix

Leeds [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Impressed with Joao Felix's performance against Juventus, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said that the 19-year-old has 'many capabilities'.

"Joao has many capabilities. He is adapting very quickly to what the team needs. He has a vision that allows him to adapt to many positions and is in a process of adaptation and the best thing he has is that I said from the first day, his desire to learn," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

"He wants to learn and with that the adaptation process will be shorter. Talent is innate, but the desire to learn is the shortest path that a player has to perform," he added.

Felix displayed a brilliant form and even scored a goal during Atletico Madrid's 2-1 victory over Juventus on Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann, Rodri, Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin, Juanfran and Filipe Luis have departed from the club and Angel Correa is also linked with a move to AC Milan.

Simeone said they are open to everything but added that it is unlikely that Correa will leave the club.

"We are open to everything that can happen, transfer wise. There is nothing that can surprise us because obviously there is always something happening until the end so we have to be prepared for that," Simeone said.

"Angel Correa is training in an extraordinary way since he arrived back and there's not any situation that leads me to think about him leaving the team," he added. (ANI)

