Diego Simeone 'left with bad taste of defeat' after Bayern Munich thrashing

Munich [Germany], October 22 (ANI): As Bayern Munich thrashed Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, manager Diego Simeone said he is 'left with the bad taste of defeat'.

Bayern Munich registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League here on Thursday.



"I am left with the bad taste of defeat. But I am left with things that for the future will do us very good. I do not know if we made too many mistakes or if it was the quality of the opponent," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

"So I am left with the attitude of the team, and until the end, we looked for the goal. The forcefulness of the opposition has made an important difference. Bayern are in a great moment, they are a great team," he added.

Kingsley Coman struck twice during the match while Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso score one goal each to hand the German side a win. (ANI)

