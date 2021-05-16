Diogo Jota ruled out of Liverpool's clash against West Brom

Liverpool [UK], May 16 (ANI): English club Liverpool FC on Sunday confirmed that forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the Premier League clash against West Brom.

"The forward sustained a foot issue during Thursday's 4-2 victory at Manchester United and therefore will not be involved at The Hawthorns," said an official statement from Liverpool FC.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to give a further update on Jota's condition once the match against West Brom gets over.



Liverpool is currently in the fifth spot in the Premier League standings with 60 points from 35 matches. The side will next lock horns against West Brom later today.

The top four sides in the Premier League standings attain qualification for the Champions League and Liverpool faces an uphill task to finish in the top four.

Liverpool is currently four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand, and wins over West Brom, Burnley, and Crystal Palace will help Liverpool present a case to finish in the top four.

Liverpool's next two games will be away at West Brom and Burnley and the team will finish the season at home against Crystal Palace. (ANI)

