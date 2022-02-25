Disappointing result for us, wanted to get three points: ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 25 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando was disappointed as his team failed to collect three points after playing a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in Match 100 of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa on Thursday.

Redeem Tlang opened the scoring early for Odisha FC, but ATKMB returned into the game minutes later when Joni Kauko converted a penalty. Mohun Bagan, which was held goalless by Odisha in the reverse fixture, thus fell behind in the race for the league winner's shield.

"Disappointing for us. Our target was to get three points. This is my thought for today's game. It's necessary to fight until the last moment. This is my target and our mentality. Till the last moment, we need to fight," said Juan Ferrando in a post-match press conference.



The head coach further said that the team is going through tough times after three players were left out due to injuries.

"It's difficult when you do the necessary substitutions for injuries. This is the reason because when players are ready you can do substitution depending on the performance, depending on that moment if you want to change the plan. But when you lose three substitutions for injuries it gets difficult. But this is not an excuse it's a problem for all the teams because of quarantine and no training then you come to play two games in three days, it's normal," said the head coach.

"Now, I think it's necessary to take up the race and prepare for the Bengaluru FC game. Now it's not necessary to talk because at this moment we need to keep calm and think for the next day," he added.

This draw keeps the Mariners in third place with 31 points from 17 games, while Odisha FC stays in seventh place with 23 points in 19 matches. (ANI)

