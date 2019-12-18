Divock Origi terms FIFA Club World Cup as a 'prestigious tournament'

Liverpool [UK], Dec 18 (ANI): Liverpool's Divock Origi termed FIFA Club World Cup a 'prestigious tournament' as his side gears up to play against Monterrey.

"For me, it's obviously the first time in this tournament - and for a lot of the guys the first time. I think it's a very prestigious tournament. It's hard to get here, you have to win the Champions League and it's something we can be proud of," the club's official website quoted Origi as saying.

Liverpool will play Monterrey in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup today. Origi said they are hungry and will prepare for the best possible result.

"Playing the semis and hopefully going to the finals will be a big goal for us. We're all very hungry. We've just travelled and you can see in training already that we're all very hungry to play that game. We'll prepare for the best possible result," he said. (ANI)

