Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz
Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz

Do not be a Guardiola or Klopp: Bosz urges young managers

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:11 IST

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz said that young managers should develop their own styles and should not try to imitate Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.
Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are the managers of Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively.
"Be yourself! Try to develop your own style and not copy others. Do not be a Guardiola or Klopp. If you're only imitating someone else, players see through that immediately. Develop a philosophy and stick to it," Goal.com quoted Bosz as saying.
"You have to learn, but you have to stay on your own path - and have fun. Without fun? Forget it!" he added.
Under the guidance of Klopp, Liverpool top this season's Premier League points table while Guardiola's Manchester City holds the second position. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:47 IST

Alisson Becker elated after Liverpool's victory over Genk

Liverpool [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is 'happy' with team's performance as they defeated Genk by 4-1 in the Champions League on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:20 IST

Cricket fraternity wishes Wriddhiman Saha on 35th birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha turned 35 on Thursday, cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:15 IST

Yuvraj Singh to play for Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 league

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been named as Indian icon player for Maratha Arabians' in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 league on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:41 IST

Strategic time out will add extra dimension to the result: Dobson

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 24 (ANI): Head of Big Bash League Alistair Dobson on Thursday said that the new rule will add an extra tactical dimension to the result of the game.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:30 IST

Sesan Adedeji becomes first Nigerian to score half-century

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 24 (ANI): Nigerian batsman Sesan Adedeji on Thursday became the first cricketer from the country to score a T20I half-century.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:27 IST

Kidambi Srikanth congratulates Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday congratulated former skipper Sourav Ganguly on becoming the 39th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:12 IST

No spin bowling alternative beyond Lyon a 'real issue': Shane Warne

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne believes that the lack of bench strength in the spin bowling department is a 'real issue' in Test cricket for Australia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:37 IST

Amelia Kerr looks to WBBL for T20 World Cup preparation

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 24 (ANI): New Zealand cricketer Amelia Kerr believes that her stint in the Women's Big Bash League will help the all-rounder in preparing for the ICC Women's T20 Wolrd Cup, which is to be held next year in Australia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:22 IST

Kiren Rijiju lauds Vivek Chikara for winning gold at Asian Para...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday lauded archer Vivek Chikara for winning a gold medal at the Asian Para Archery Championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:08 IST

Jurgen Klopp happy over Liverpool's 4-1 win over Genk

Liverpool [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is elated over his club's 4-1 victory over Genk in the Champions League on Thursday, saying that all their four goals were 'unbelievably beautiful'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:30 IST

Messi can decide any game, says Ernesto Valverde

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde hailed Lionel Messi as he said that the Argentine attacker can decide any game.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:13 IST

Lauren Agenbag makes history by becoming the first female umpire...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 24 (ANI): Lauren Agenbag became the first female umpire to officiate in a men's first-class game in South Africa.

Read More
iocl