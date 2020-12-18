Doing my best to be back as soon as possible: Diogo Jota

Liverpool [UK], December 18 (ANI): Liverpool's Diogo Jota said that he is doing his best to be back in action "as soon as possible".

The forward has missed Liverpool's last two matches due to a knee injury that he sustained during last week's Champions League tie with FC Midtjylland.

"Now I am supporting from the outside it is not easy - it's even harder when you need to suffer as a fan and you can do literally nothing to help the team on the field!" the club's official website quoted Jota as saying.



"But I'm doing my best to be back as soon as possible. Things are going well but knee injuries are always complicated so we cannot rush things, but I am doing well and I will be back on the field as soon as possible, like I say," he added.

On Thursday, Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League. The victory has put Liverpool three points clear of Spurs at the top of the Premier League standings.

The club is now preparing for the clash against Crystal Palace, slated to take place on Saturday. (ANI)

