Donny van de Beek got 'very high footballing intelligence', says Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], October 1 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praised on midfielder Donny van de Beek saying that the player has got "very high footballing intelligence".

Van de Beek joined Manchester United last month on a five-year deal from Ajax.

"He's got very, very high footballing intelligence. Tactically he's gone through the Ajax system and Dutch football is tactical. He knows football and all the conversations I've had with him, you can see he's got his head screwed on," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.



The Dutchman set up Juan Mata's goal in the club's 3-0 fourth-round Carabao Cup win over Brighton on Thursday.

Solskjaer further stated: "I think he can play loads of different positions which sometimes is a strength for a player."

Manchester United will take on Tottenham in Premier League on October 4. (ANI)

