Draw for Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 announced

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The draw for the inaugural edition of the Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 was conducted over video conferencing on Thursday.

The draw ceremony was preceded by a meeting of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee. The committee observed a one-minute silence as a mark of respect to Committee Deputy Chairman Lavino J Rebello.



"This is a path-breaking moment in Indian Futsal. It is something that we would have done a couple of years earlier, had COVID not hit us. However, this is a great start to Futsal in India, and I wish all the clubs good luck," said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das in an official AIFF release.

Following the Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee Meeting, the Futsal Club Championship draw was conducted at the Football House in New Delhi, with representatives from all the clubs witnessing the draw via video conferencing.

The groupings for the Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 are; Group A: Chanmari Zothan Futsal, Super Strikers FC, Baroda FC, Mohammedan SC. Group B: Kuppuraj FC, Speed Force FC, Sporting Clube de Goa, Bengaluru FC. Group C: Telongjem FC, Delhi FC, Niaw Wasa United Sports & Cultural Club, TRAU FC. Group D: Real Kashmir FC, Classic Football Academy, Mangal Club, Sudeva Delhi FC. (ANI)

