India football skipper Sunil Chhetri
India football skipper Sunil Chhetri

Dressing room very disappointed with performance against Bangladesh: Sunil Chhetri

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:54 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): India football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the team's result against Bangladesh in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.
India had to settle with a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and with this, the road ahead has gotten difficult for the Blue Tigers.
Chhetri took to Twitter to express his disappointment and said: "We could not deliver a performance to match the atmosphere at the Salt Lake last night, and the dressing room is very disappointed about it. We could not capitalise on the chances we got, but this is a process on the pitch and in the stands. You turned up, we will keep attempting to".

In the match between both sides, Saad Uddin had put Bangladesh in front in the first half, but India center-back Adil Khan equalised late in the game to draw the home side level.
The Blue Tigers were chasing the three points from the match. Chhetri had an early shot on goal saved by Bangladesh goalkeeper Ashraful Islam Rana.
India's Bheke had a chance to goal in the opening minutes of the match as he won a free header from a corner. However, his header flew over the bar
As we moved closer to the half-time break, Uddin managed to get on to the end of a set-piece from the left flank, past an outstretched Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, to put Bangladesh in the lead.
India head coach Igor Stimac rolled the dice in the second half as he brought on playmaker Brandon Fernandes in place of Mandar Rao Dessai, while winger Lallianzuala Chhangte came on for center-back Anas Edathodika.
With less than two minutes of regulation time left, it was Adil Khan, who came up with the equaliser, as he glanced his header past the near post, and into the back of the net.
India gave it an almighty effort in the closing stages of the match. Four minutes into injury time, Sunil Chhetri brought down an aerial ball for an unmarked Manvir Singh, who volleyed it wide.
Both the teams ended the day with a point apiece, and India now remain on the fourth spot with two points in Group E of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 09:15 IST

Never thought India could defeat Pakistan till Ganguly became...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Until Sourav Ganguly donned the skipper's hat it was thought that India could never regularly defeat Pakistan in matches, said former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar as the ex-India captain is all set to head the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:47 IST

Viv Richards inspired me to be the cricketer I'm today: Brian Lara

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara on Wednesday shared a picture with Vivan Richards and said that the latter inspired him to be the cricketer he is today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:32 IST

Sydney Thunder signs Chris Tremain for upcoming Big Bash League

Sydney [Australia], Oct 16 (ANI): Sydney Thunder on Wednesday signed Australian pacer Chris Tremain for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 04:14 IST

Jatin Vakil moves SC, says 'optimistic of getting justice'

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Jatin Vakil approached the Supreme Court alleging procedural lapses in the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) President's election which he lost to industrialist Pranav Amin.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:31 IST

India, Bangladesh play out 1-1 draw in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): India played a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers at Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:25 IST

England's Jenny Gunn retires from international cricket

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): England all-rounder Jenny Gunn has announced her retirement from international cricket on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:09 IST

West Indies announce squad for Afghanistan series

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Oct 15 (ANI): West Indies on Tuesday announced the squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:00 IST

India need to win big tournaments: Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president post nominee and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that the Indian team has to win big tournaments.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:59 IST

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Sourav Ganguly as he all set to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday congratulated Sourav Ganguly as he is all to become Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:56 IST

Will go abroad if required: Dutee Chand on Olympic preparation

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Tuesday said that she would travel abroad if required, for Tokyo 2020 Olympics preparation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:24 IST

Sultan of Johor Cup: India lose to Japan 4-3

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 15 (ANI): The Indian junior team lost a high octane game to Japan 4-3 at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:36 IST

Tendulkar, Sehwag, Lara set to feature in T20 tournament

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and former Windies cricketer Brian Lara will feature in a T20 tournament in February next year in Mumbai.

Read More
iocl