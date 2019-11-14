DSport to broadcast I-League 2019-20 season

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed a three-year deal with Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd. to broadcast the I-League 2019-20 season on DSport.

Separately, AIFF has commissioned Instat Limited - an Ireland based company to produce a feed of the live audio-visual coverage for the broadcast on DSport. Instat will produce all 110 I-League games with an 8-camera setup. AIFF's agreement with Instat Limited will run for three years.

The I-League for the past two seasons was showcased on Star Sports. However, as per the request of the I-League clubs, the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) negotiated the deal with the new broadcast partner providing exclusive rights for on-air and digital content. FSDL will also contribute partly to the cost of production.



"I need to thank Lex Sportel Vision for penning a three-year deal with AIFF. It has enabled us to bank on Instat Limited's expertise in producing live telecast of Hero I-League matches on DSport. The eight-camera set-up for all matches will surely add to enhanced viewing for the fans. I also need to thank FSDL for negotiating and facilitating the deal," AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said in an official statement.

The 13th edition of I-League is scheduled to commence from November 30 featuring 11 teams and 110 matches. (ANI)

